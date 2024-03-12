Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.98. 204,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

