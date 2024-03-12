Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,131 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

