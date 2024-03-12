Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $6.91 Million Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 659,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,593,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after buying an additional 503,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 7.3 %

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $605.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

