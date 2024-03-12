Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR traded up $74.73 on Tuesday, hitting $7,699.73. 2,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,467. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,318.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6,586.07. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,150.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7,825.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

