Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $557,074,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $254.66. 443,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

