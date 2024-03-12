Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,126,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,464,047. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $191.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

