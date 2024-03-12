Bar Harbor Wealth Management Makes New $7.60 Million Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,740 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.44. The company had a trading volume of 33,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

