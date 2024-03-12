Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,654,085. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

