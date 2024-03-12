Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,185 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,214,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,619,961. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

