Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Up 2,266.7% in February

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 2,266.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance
Shares of BTMWW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 24,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,362. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
