BitShares (BTS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $975,865.04

BitShares (BTS) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. BitShares has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $975,865.04 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001517 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000947 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

