BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 168,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
