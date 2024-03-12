BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 168,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

