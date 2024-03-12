BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 235,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 65,749 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

