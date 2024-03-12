BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:BGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 40,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,994. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
