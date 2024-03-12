BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:BGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 40,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,994. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

