BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
CII traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. 21,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,581. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
