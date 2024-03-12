BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

CII traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. 21,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,581. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

