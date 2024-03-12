BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,009. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.