BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.