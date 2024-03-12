BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 103,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,559,755 shares in the company, valued at $470,720,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,559,755 shares in the company, valued at $470,720,615.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,030,956 shares of company stock worth $50,058,975 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $179,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

