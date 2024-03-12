BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FRA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.