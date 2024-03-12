BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. 21,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,329. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
