BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,726. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.99.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
