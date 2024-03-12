BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,726. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 48.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 289,083.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.