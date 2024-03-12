BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 5,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,626. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.