BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 176,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

