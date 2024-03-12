BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 155,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,793. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 494,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,977 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

