BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BYM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. 26,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,794. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at $355,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

