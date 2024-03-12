BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,321 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

