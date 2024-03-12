BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,299. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

