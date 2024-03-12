BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MVT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,299. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.