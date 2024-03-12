BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE MVF remained flat at $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 24,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,865. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.