BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 52,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $17,820,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

