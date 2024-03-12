BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,972. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 88.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

