BlackWall Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BWF)

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

BlackWall Company Profile

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

