BlackWall Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:BWF)

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.
BlackWall Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.
BlackWall Company Profile
