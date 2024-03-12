Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.13% of Block worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. 4,534,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,406,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,343 shares of company stock worth $18,739,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

