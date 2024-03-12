BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 65,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,780. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

