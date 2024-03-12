Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.4 %

BCC opened at $127.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

