Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 445.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

BDNNY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.05. 15,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,393. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $80.38.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

