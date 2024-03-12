Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Up 625.6% in February

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 625.6% from the February 14th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of BBLG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 2,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,993. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

