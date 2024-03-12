Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Gap Up to $33.62

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.62, but opened at $36.64. Bowman Consulting Group shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 25,006 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWMN shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $542.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,336,987.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 421,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,336,987.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,133,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,995. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

