BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

BOX stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $874,225. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,064,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,810,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,942,000 after purchasing an additional 349,976 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $105,797,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

