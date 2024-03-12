Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $7,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,419,936.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,446 shares of company stock worth $33,293,613 over the last 90 days. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.