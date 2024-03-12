Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$350.00 at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$300.00 to C$350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$308.31.

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$311.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,684. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$201.73 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$296.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$266.94.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

