Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,071 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 19.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,653,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,687,000 after purchasing an additional 136,815 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 93.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 37.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

