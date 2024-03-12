Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

