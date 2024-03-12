Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 177,727 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,727 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,013,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,318,000 after buying an additional 860,782 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 592,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 251.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 607,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 434,199 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %

BMRN stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $85,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,988,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,105 shares of company stock worth $8,092,196 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

