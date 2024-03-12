Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

BRVMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Bravo Mining has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.27.

About Bravo Mining

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

