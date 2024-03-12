Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZWGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the February 14th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BREZW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 58,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,893. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

