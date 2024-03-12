Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the February 14th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ BREZW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 58,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,893. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Breeze Holdings Acquisition
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.