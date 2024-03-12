Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $20.75 on Tuesday, hitting $1,272.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,222.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,029.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

