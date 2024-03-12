Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE:BR traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.90. 26,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $190.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

