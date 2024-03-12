Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) PT at $3.22

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Altice USA stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

