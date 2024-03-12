Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $111.43

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.07 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.