Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price at $18.08

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock valued at $439,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. State Street Corp increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,828,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 847,685 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 733,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

